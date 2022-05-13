Crash involving two big rigs shuts down part of Highway 129

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 13, 2022 at 10:42 a.m.-- The closure at westbound Riverside at Highway 129 near Industrial Road is clear and back open, according to Watsonville Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Watsonville Police Department said that westbound Riverside at Highway 129 near Industrial Road is closed due to a crash.

The crash involves two big rigs and CHP says the area will be closed for the next two hours.

There is a detour at Walker Street but police ask to avoid the area if possible.