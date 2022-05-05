Monterey County leaders pushing for community to sign up for expanded Medi-Cal program

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting this week, people over 50-years-old can get the full scope of Medi-Cal benefits, regardless of their immigration status.

Monterey County, City and health leaders are pushing for those who are eligible to sign up. Later this month, community workers with the Vida Project will be getting out there and reaching out.

On a day like Cinco De Mayo, landmark legislation is expanding health care for undocumented people over the age of 50.

“We celebrate the previous decision of 26 and younger,” said Cesar Lara with Monterey Bay Central Labor Council. “But that middle age is important to cover. In Monterey County, we have 55,000 undocumented immigrants.”

The county estimates more than 100,000 people either have full or restricted Medi-Cal coverage. While many now have the full benefits, the county expects thousands more are still eligible.

“I cannot stress enough that your immigration status does not matter in this legislation,” said Mayor Kimbley Craig of Salinas.

As the pandemic rages on, health care now is especially critical.

“I would say one thing with the pandemic though, is that a lot of folks delayed care,” said Dr. Chad Harris, the CEO for the Natividad Medical Center. “This is yet another incentive.”

There are several ways people can sign up for the program. People can sign up online, over the phone, through fax, by mailing in the application, or by visiting the offices in Salinas, Seaside and King City.

While the new law expands healthcare, community leaders said there’s still more work to be done.

“This is good first foot forward to being able to address inequities within our region,” said Salinas Councilmember Orlando Osornio.

Governor Gavin Newsom called AB 133 the first of its kind in the nation. Newsom signed the bill last summer.

Click here to sign up for Medi-Cal.