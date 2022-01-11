Governor Newsom proposes universal healthcare coverage, regardless of immigration status

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Universal health coverage is one of the most sweeping changes proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom in his newly-revealed 2022-23 state budget proposal.

Newsom's proposal calls for expanding eligibility to Medi-Cal for all low-income Californians — regardless of age or immigration status.

BREAKING: With our new proposal, California will be the FIRST STATE to achieve universal access to healthcare coverage. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2022

The state is expecting a $45.7 billion surplus. The governor's office estimated the cost for universal healthcare at nearly $614 million for the upcoming fiscal year and $2.2 billion annually after that. Universal access would be fully implemented by January 2024.

Currently, the highest uninsured rates are among undocumented Californians, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Under this plan, Medi-Cal coverage would be extended to an additional 700,000 Californians, provided they meet the income criteria: for a family of four, that means making less than $36,570.

Tonight KION's Lisa Principi will have reaction from local leaders on how this proposal could help undocumented immigrants across the Central Coast.

Meanwhile, watch Gov. Newsom highlights the universal healthcare plan below: