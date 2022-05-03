DA: Three suspects in Sacramento gang shoot-out each charged for three murders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Three suspected gunmen in a mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento in early April were charged by the Sacramento District Attorney's Office and arrest warrants have been filed, according to police.

Smiley Martin, Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton are all being charged for the murders of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez, according to the Sacramento District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert.

READ MORE: Sacramento mass shooting was the result of gang violence and involved at least 5 gunmen, police say

The DA said the Martin brothers have been arrested but Mtula Payton is still on the run.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester said: "I would like to recognize that we are able to now talk about the prosecution of this case because of the extremely hard work done by members of our department and the dedication of our community.”

The Sacramento Police Department is now confirming this was a shoot-out between multiple gang rivals. It is also the reason the suspects are not being charged with the murders of Devazia Turner, Joshua Hoye (of Salinas) and Sergio Harris.

READ MORE: Salinas PD: Salinas man killed in Sacramento mass shooting was “known gang member”

“This was a gun battle between two rival gangs. The evidence shows the rival gang members armed themselves with weapons," said the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.