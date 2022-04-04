Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An arrest has been made in relation to a deadly Downtown Sacramento mass shooting early Sunday morning that killed six people.

Dandre Martin, 26, has been arrested as a related suspect.

Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area, and at least one handgun was found.

Over 100 used shell casings were found at the scene and three buildings and three vehicles were found riddled with bullets, according to police

READ MORE: All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

12 other victims are still reported with minor to critical but stable injuries from gunshot wounds.

Of the six deceased victims, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, of Salinas was one of the people who died at the scene.