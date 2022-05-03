Skip to Content
California Governor, lawmakers vow to add abortion to state constitution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION & AP) California voters could get a chance to add abortion protections to the state’s constitution this fall.

Governor Gavin Newsom, along with Sen. Toni Adkins and Speaker Anthony Rendon committed late Monday to adding an amendment on the ballot this November that would “enshrine the right to choose” in California.

Lawmakers held a press conference in Sacramento Tuesday to explain their plans.

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

