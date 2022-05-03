California Governor, lawmakers vow to add abortion to state constitution
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION & AP) California voters could get a chance to add abortion protections to the state’s constitution this fall.
Governor Gavin Newsom, along with Sen. Toni Adkins and Speaker Anthony Rendon committed late Monday to adding an amendment on the ballot this November that would “enshrine the right to choose” in California.
California will not stand by as women across America are stripped of their rights.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 3, 2022
With @SenToniAtkins and @Rendon63rd, we are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution. #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/CAS7m11VRk
Lawmakers held a press conference in Sacramento Tuesday to explain their plans.
KION's Lisa Principi will break down what this means tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
