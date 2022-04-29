Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Monterey and San Benito Counties

MONTEREY/SAN BENITO COUNTIES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire has suspended burn permits in Monterey County and San Benito County.

Cal Fire says the increased fire danger due to dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting burn permit suspensions for outdoor residential burning.

The suspension will start on April 30 and bans all residential outdoor burning of debris like branches and leaves.

"Our area, like much of California, has seen an early start to fire season," said Reno DiTullio Jr., Cal Fire Unit Chief of the San Benito-Monterey Unit. "The Colorado Fire is an excellent example of this early increase in fire activity. Suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area is a safe and prudent action to help prevent wildfire."

Cal Fire is reminding homeowners to prepare for wildfires by creating defensible space around their homes.