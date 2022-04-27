Monterey County getting influx of tourism

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A mix of warm weather and spring break has brought tourists out to Monterey County.

According to the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau MCCVB, Spring break for surrounding schools brought in good numbers for the local hotels.

During the past two weeks, occupancy surpassed numbers from before the pandemic for the first time.

The average daily rate ADR has remained at about 40% over 2019.

