Man sentenced to 5 years for stabbing near Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Wednesday the Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni sentenced a man who stabbed someone on a recreation trail on Sept. 22, 2021, at 12:30 a.m.

Randell Gaisbauer, 66, of Rancho Santa Margarita was sentenced to 5 years in state prison.

Pacioni said the victim was walking to their car near the 700 block of Cannery Row when Gaisbauer stabbed him for seemingly no reason.

The victim thought he was going to be punched and didn't immediately realize that he was stabbed until he noticed he was bleeding.

Gaisbauer was positively identified as the assailant by the victim after he was taken to the hospital with a 3.15-inch cut on his right forearm.

Police said they found a knife with blood droplets nearby the assault scene.

The victim said he saw Gaisbauer earlier that night at 10 p.m. when he was asked for money but there was no conflict between the two.

Gaisbauer was sentenced to 5 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon and for personally inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, according to the DA.