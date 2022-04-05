Third arrest made in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sacramento Police said they arrested a third suspect in relation to the mass shooting in the downtown Sacramento area that left six people dead.

Police identified Daviyonne Dawson, 31, "who was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting."

Dawson was arrested on a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police said that Dawson is not being charged with crimes related to the shooting because detectives don't believe the gun was fired in the shooting.

Police arrested 26-year-old Dandrae Martin and 27-year-old Smiley Martin in the shooting investigation.