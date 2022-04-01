Report scrutinizes Virginia response to snowy I-95 gridlock

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state agencies responding to a severe snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95 in January collectively lost what a report called “situational awareness” amid the growing gridlock. The report commissioned by the state of Virginia was released Friday. The 41-page report offered several suggestions for improving future emergency responses. Yet it did not lay blame with any particular person or single agency for the January snowstorm tieups. It noted the enormous challenge first responders faced in dealing with unusually heavy snowfall, higher-than-normal traffic and COVID-19-related staffing shortages. State officials vowed to thoroughly review the report and its recommendations.