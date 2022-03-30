Pacific Grove Police warn to not disturb seals during pupping season

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police is asking residents and visitors that pupping season has begun for seals.

Please don't disturb mothers as this time of year they are caring for their young and are particularly sensitive.

Give the seals some space and follow the signs posted, said police.

Loud noises or intrusive humans can spook the seals which can lead to harm for both mother and pups.

If you see someone trespassing or disturbing the seals you can call dispatch at 831-647-7900 at extension 3.