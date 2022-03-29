Historical block of homes in Pacific Grove purchased by single buyer

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A city block comprised of 15 historical cottage-style homes has been purchased for $10 million dollars.

The buyers are known as Whispering Pines, LLC and are represented by Pacific Grove real estate broker Debby Beck.

This sale ensures the protection of these currently qualified historical homes from being torn down and keeps them preserved.

KION's Joronica Vinluan will have more tonight at 5 and 6.