Three arrested for card skimming theft of thousands of dollars in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday the Salinas Police Department arrested three people for stealing thousands of dollars from an ATM on the 400 block of South Main Street.

At around 12:05 a.m. a security guard reported suspicious activity at the Comercia Bank with several people involved.

The three suspects were identified as Adrian Marius Croitor, 41, Mihaela Roxana Sas, 34, and Martin Houfek, 33 and were arrested nearby.

The investigation determined that all three were involved in withdrawing several thousands of dollars from the ATM using a skimming device.

A search of the suspect's vehicle also uncovered more skimming devices and tools to install them, fake cards and cash.

The suspects lied about their identity and it was determined they were Romanian citizens with fake government documents.

All three suspects were booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of counterfeiting credit cards, forgery, possession of false government documents and conspiracy.

A bail of $250,000 was requested and granted.