Dreaming big, first-generation Latina opens Pizzeria facility in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) Danica Alvarado is getting ready to open her Seaside pizzeria location soon.

As she sat down for an interview she peeled off some paint from her pants.

She and her family have been busy plugging away at their new production facility and carry-out restaurant at the corner of Playa Avenue and Fremont Boulevard.

KION reached out to the 38-year-old as Women's History Month wraps up.

We wanted to know what advice she has for women interested in starting their own businesses.

Her best advice is to start small.

"Focus on the next step. Maybe, I can sell to my friends and family," said Alvarado. "Also be ready to walk through the door when the opportunity opens up."

A decade ago she was laid off, along with 80 percent of the employees at a company in Watsonville.

After a few months and inspiration from small business owners at the Alvarado's Farmers Market in Monterey, she found a new purpose.

"Do what lights you up and doesn't feel like work," said Alvarado. "Building a business is a lot of work and requires perseverance. Hone in on what feels natural, that if you didn't get paid for it, you would still do it."

The first-generation Latina has a love of pizza and cooking with her family.

She added being an entrepreneur came naturally to her.

As a child, she says she would resale school supplies like pencils in grade school. Her mom would buy items for about ten dollars and Danica and her twin sister made a business out of reselling them from their desks.

She's come a long way since selling pencils.

Danica is the daughter of farmworkers. She was born in Brawley and grew up in Salinas. She remembers picking strawberries for fun in the fields of Watsonville as a child.

"My parents wanted to instill a good work ethic in us," said Alvarado. "I don't take this country for granted."

Alvarado is living the American Dream and she's looking to help open the door for others.

At her new Seaside location, Tricycle Pizzeria, she has a section filled with merchandise made by local entrepreneurs.

She hasn't stopped dreaming big either.

Right before the pandemic she closed her Monterey location and focused on selling her frozen pizzas out from her Sand City production facility to local grocery shops.

Tips from Alvarado for aspiring business owners: