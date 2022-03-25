Wrapping up the week with mild weather

WEATHER STORY

We’ll continue to experience summer-like conditions for the next few days. And by summer, I mean the normal weather you experience locally June-August—low clouds and cool conditions on the coast, hot & dry conditions inland. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this pattern will slowly move to the east however, allowing a weather system to reach the coast this weekend. It is likely to bring rain to the region late Sunday into Monday and we could see an inch or two in the coastal mountains. Conditions may change, so please stay tuned to our forecast.



Air Quality: GOOD



Overnight: Low clouds will swirl into the Monterey Bay after dark and fog is likely to develop at the coast and into the Salinas/ Hollister Valley. Otherwise, inland spots should remain mostly clear. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas with some 50s at higher elevations.



Friday: Low clouds will gradually decrease throughout the morning. However, coastal locations, especially southern portions of the Monterey Bay could continue to see scattered clouds, more sunshine to the north. Coastal temperatures will mainly be in the 60s with a few upper 50s. Another sunny & warm day inland with 70s-80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Saturday: Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a system that is likely to bring the Central Coast rain. Expect partly sunny skies from the coast, inland. Coastal temperatures mostly in the 60s. Inland temperatures will begin to cool ever so slightly but will remain in the 70s-80s.



Extended: Clouds and southerly winds increase Sunday ahead of a weather system which could bring rain to the region as early as Sunday night with it likely lasting into Monday afternoon. Rain could be moderate at times with 1-2” possible in coastal mountains.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 1st– April 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”