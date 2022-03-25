Seaside High School hosts first robotics competition

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The first Robotics Competition Monterey Bay Regional will be hosted at Seaside High School on Friday and Saturday.

This is the first competition event of the season and the first in-person event since 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Monterey High School and Seaside High School will have teams in the event with schools coming from Greenfield, Hollister, Marina, Pacific Grove, Salinas, San Jose, Saratoga, Burlingame, Clovis, Livermore, Los Gatos, Madera, Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Mateo.

“Our teams are currently designing and building their robots and testing them under authentic conditions,” said Robin Coyne," teacher and robotics coach, Monterey High School. "Robotics extends beyond building robots. This program helps students develop leadership skills and further prepare them for their future careers. The sport enhances collaboration, critical thinking, shared creativity, and the ability to go through a design process together to develop solutions."

The competition will be from 7:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on both event days.

“Our team has been devoted and motivated to build their robot during their free time after school and on Saturdays,” said teacher and robotics Coach Michelle Chen, Seaside High School. “I’m very proud of how much they’ve learned in just a few short months.”

Ana Torrea will have the full story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.