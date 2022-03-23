California Fish and Wildlife recommending early end to crab season after whale entanglements

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, one humpback whale was caught on March 17th near Moss Beach.

Another entanglement happened just two days later near Monterey Bay.

The recommended date to end crab season would be April 8 at 12 p.m.

The closures will have no effect on recreational Dungeness crab fishing.

