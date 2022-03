WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police put out a notice Friday to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jeraline Marquez was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Thursday at her home on Second Street.

Poliec said it isn't clear when she went missing and where she was heading to.

Marquez is considered at-risk.