Monterey Bay Aquarium to drop mask mandate

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning Monday, March 21, the Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that visitors will no longer be required to wear masks indoors.

Masks are still encouraged but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required for entry.

The Aquarium continues to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the California Department of Public Health for its entry policies as it has throughout the global pandemic. The latest changes are based on current Monterey County, state and federal guidelines which indicate that it's safe to be unmasked indoors in areas where there is a low risk of COVID-19 spread. Monterey Bay Aquarium still strongly encourages guests to continue wearing masks in indoor areas. And, based on visitor data, the majority of Aquarium guests are vaccinated. Monterey Bay Aquarium

These requirements have been in place since November of 2021, and the aquarium says the policies are subject to change as it continues to evaluate its operations to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Staff will still be required to wear masks.