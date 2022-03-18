Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police arrested a Salinas man who they said broke into a car on the 3100 block of Lake Drive on Thursday.

Christopher Craig Markert, 31, was looking into vehicles in a man's apartment complex, and that onlooker notified police of Markert's suspicious activity.

The citizen continued to watch Markert as police arrived at the suspect's last known location.

Officers said they heard a car alarm and headed towards the sound and found a man matching Markert's deception going through a car.

After police identified themselves a brief foot pursuit began and Markert was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail, according to police.

Markert is facing charges of vehicle burglary, delaying/obstructing an officer, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole.