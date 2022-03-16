Lockdown lifted after person with gun on campus arrested

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MARCH 16, 2022 at 3:49 p.m.-- Salinas Police confirm an arrest was made at Alisal High School and a gun was found.

Police said they received reports of a male with a handgun on campus and when they arrived they found a man matching the description at the school bleachers.

Upon further investigation, a .38 caliber handgun was found by the bleachers.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Alisal High School has lifted its lockdown.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

KION is at Alisal High School due to heavy police presence on campus.

Parents are waiting to pick up their children and said that they usually receive notifications on their phones but haven't received one.

Students are currently being let out of school.

We are waiting for school officials to get back and confirm what is going on.

Our reporter on the scene said at least 10 police vehicles responded and a K-9 unit was sent inside the school.

Salinas Police said there are no injuries and that they have a "serious incident" under control.

This is a continuing story that will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.