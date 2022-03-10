Santa Cruz Police stop in-progress carjacking

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz Police stopped a carjacker Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Officers receievd a report of an in-progress carjacking on the 300 Block of Soquel Drive.

A civilian saw the carjacking take place and drove their vehicle into a parking lot to block in the thief.

The suspect got out of the car, kicked another car after unsuccessfully attempting to steal it and ran away.

An officer pursued parolee Tyler Evenson, 29, on foot to the intersection of Soquel at Ocean.

Evenson, a Santa Cruz local, attempted to steal a third car stopped at a red light at Soquel.

He was tased by the pursuing officer and taken into custody at 4:06 p.m.

Evenson was arrested and taken into Santa Cruz County jail for carjacking, vandalism, parole violations, battery and resiting arrest.