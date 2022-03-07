Cold Case: An anonymous person called Pacific Grove Police

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) Richard Coleman's family continues to post an obituary annually for their brother in hopes of someone coming forward with a piece of information that can help solve his cold case that is nearly three decades old.

Richard is described by his brother, Charles Coleman, as being a smart, funny guy who loved to professional roller skating.

On the night of March 4, 1995, police found Richard at his Pacific Grove apartment-- strangled and beaten to death.

An anonymous person called and notified police that day from a nearby payphone and then vanished.

All Charles can say is that his brother was exploring who he was and questions his brother choices before he was murdered.

Richard's brother, Charles, said he thinks about his brother often and this past December placed an obituary for Richard in hope of getting someone to come forward with information that could help police.

The Pacific Grove Police Department said the FBI is involved in Richard's case.