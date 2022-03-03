Monterey County Office of Emergency Services opens up biweekly Q&A hour for public to learn more about disasters

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Fires, severe drought, damaging storms, earthquakes, and even a pandemic like COVID-19, have an impact on those in their path. Now, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is inviting the public to their new "office hours” to give people the chance to address their concerns about disasters and how to be better prepared.

