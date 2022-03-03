Colorado Fire investigation discovers issues with local burn permit process

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) The investigation into the January Colorado Fire in Big Sur — which Cal Fire says was started by a reignited permitted burn — has brought to light a misunderstanding with how some local agencies have been issuing burn permits.

Big Sur Fire Chief Matt Harris said the volunteer fire department has been issuing burn permits for decades, following all the same guidelines that Cal Fire sets.

But while investigating the Colorado Fire, which happened north in Mid-Coast Fire's jurisdiction — Cal Fire investigators looked further into the permit process in neighboring areas.

"It turns out that because we are essentially a private fire company and we are not a fire district, or a city or anything of that nature, we were actually never formally delegated authority from Cal Fire to control burns within their area," said Harris.

Big Sur Fire is now deferring their burn permit process over to Cal Fire.

KION's Lisa Principi will have a full report tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.