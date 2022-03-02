Big Sur Fire to stop issuing burn permits following Colorado Fire

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- As of March 1, Big Sur Fire will no longer be issuing burn permits.

All burn permits will be given by the State of California Department of Forestry (Cal Fire) burn permit system on burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

This comes in wake of an investigation of the Colorado Fire that brought to light that since Big Sur Fire is not a recognized fire district they cannot issue burn permits.

All permits must now be issued by Cal Fire and the Department of Forestry.

People who previously received burn permits from Big Sur Fire must apply for new permits.

Each day a person wants to burn they have to verify if it is a permissive burn day by calling 1-800-225-BURN and notifying Big Sur Fire of your burn on bigsurfire.org/residential-burn-reporting.