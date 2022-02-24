100% of people in East Salinas have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- All residents living in the 93905 zip code of East Salinas have officially received at least one dose of the covid vaccine. This specific area held 18% of the total number of positive cases in Monterey County.

"I feel a little more relaxed with life. Not too worried about all this," said Abraham Garcia, Salinas resident.

With the indoor mask mandate being lifted, Garcia said this new hope in vaccination numbers gives him reassurance that things are starting to revert back to normal life.

The health worker program Virus Integrated Distribution of Aid VIDA said they take the credit for the high vaccination rates in East Salinas zip code.

"Every two weeks we have a meeting to discuss how Vida can support different areas, so with those who need higher vaccinations. You'll see more of a Vida presence," said Micahel Castro, VIDA Co-Lead. "You'll recognize people with their blue shirts that say 'VIDA' across them, talking about vaccines or why it's needed. Sharing different resources to help the population."

Their goal: inform and increase access to testing and vaccines for people in Monterey County. And while having the first dose doesn't mean they're fully vaccinated, VIDA said it's a step in the right direction.

While VIDA has more pop-up locations coming up in the near future, they've recently implemented a new mobile van that runs on Fridays and Saturdays that provides testing and vaccines.

