PG&E announces rate hikes beginning March

CALIFORNIA, (KION-TV)-- PG&E said that beginning on March 1 customers can expect a rate increase of 9%.

This translates to a bill increase of around $13.82 a month for an average customer.

PG&E said these reflect consolidated rate changes approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

These prices are driven by an increase in the cost of purchasing electricity on behalf of PG&3 customers.

"The increased costs are driven by a few factors, including recent California drought conditions which reduced lower-cost hydroelectric generation and by higher natural gas and wholesale electric energy prices seen in 2021 and forecasted to continue into 2022," a PG&E spokesperson said.

PG&E said they take a number of steps to reduce the impacts of volatile natural gas prices on their customers and have pipeline access to the lowest gas prices.

"We understand that any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic," PG&E said. "We’re here to help our customers manage their energy use and costs, and at pge.com we offer a variety of tools, rebates, discounts, rate options and financial assistance programs to help take control of their energy usage and lower their monthly bills."