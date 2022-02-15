Man found shot to death on upper San Juan Grade Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating their first murder of the year.

Anthony Suarez, 20, of Salinas was found shot to death on the side of the road.

A caller spotted an unresponsive body on upper San Juan Grade Road between mile markers 8 and 9 near Crazy Horse Canyon at around 7:50 a.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown if Suarez had any gang ties or how many times he was shot.

Police say a car was also found on the side of the road and they are unsure if the car belonged to Suarez.

This is an ongoing investigation and this article will be updated as soon as new details are made available.