CHP: One person killed in crash near Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash has left one person dead and traffic backed up on the northbound lane of Highway 1 near Jetty Road.

At around 8:35 a.m. CHP was sent and after an initial investigation, they said a truck involved in the crash hit a power pole and the pole is now on the shoulder.

Investigators and the coroner are currently at the scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening but CHP is advising people to find an alternate path and avoid the area.