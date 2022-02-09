Warmer unseasonable temperatures draw beachgoers to the coast but water hazards are present

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Temperatures hit record highs in Salinas and Santa Cruz on Wednesday and could go even higher on Thursday. Mother Nature has ordered summer-like weather for California this week, with record high temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The change in weather is drawing beachgoers to the coast.

However, the unseasonable temps also bring out of towners to the area, who may be unfamiliar with the dangers present, like the current beach hazard and cold water temperatures.

