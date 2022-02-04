Monterey F.C. announces two more free-agent signings

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey F.C. has announced Friday two free-agent signings ahead of its inaugural USL Championship season.

Gaolkeeper Rafael Díaz, 30, of the Dominican Republic comes to Seaside after four seasons with the Sacramento Republic F.C., where he recorded nine clean sheets in 27 appearances.

Signee Rafel Díaz

Díaz also spent three seasons from 2015 to 2017 with the New York Red Bulls where he had eight clean sheets in 21 appearances.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for this new franchise in its inaugural season,” Díaz said. “I can’t wait to get to work, I look forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans.”

The club also signed 33-year-old center-forward Christopher Cortez from Mission Viejo, CA.

Signee Chris Cortez

Cortez began his professional career with Chivaz USA in 2011 and made nine appearances with the youth academy.

Cortez then spent time with Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC from 2013 to 2015 scoring 49 goals in 139 appearances.

He then spent stints with Thai club Ayutthaya United in 2019, and two short stints with Denmark and the Czech Republic clubs.

“I’m very excited to be here and really excited to reunite with Frank again. He was a big reason I came here. I worked with him in Phoenix and it was fantastic, it led to some great things over there and I’m hoping to repeat that here as well,” Cortez said.

Cortez said further, “For me, I also have a bit of a connection here. My sister went to California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) and played soccer here on the women’s team, so I’m familiar with the area and that will help with the transition. Anytime I need anything I’ll know I can call her.”

