Police investigating body found at Monterey motel

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police are investigating after a body was found inside a motel room in Monterey Sunday morning.

Officers were still investigating the scene at the Monterey Pines Inn on Munras Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators would not confirm with KION whether this was a suspicious death or homicide investigation. Police say they are waiting for the coroner to finish their investigation into the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KION for updates.

