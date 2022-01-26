COVID-19 testing sites still in high demand in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) People in line at state testing sites on Wednesday night, aren’t just getting tested because they are feeling ill. People want to make sure their household is staying safe. Some have travel plans or events that require a negative test, others just need to get back to work.

There are a handful of reasons why people need to be tested. While some are still scrambling to find an at-home test or testing site, others say it's hit or miss.

"A lot of places are starting to require appointments ahead of time now, which is understandable. Nowadays without the appointment, it's kind of harder. Sometimes if you show up and there is no line they’ll take you,” said Josias Erickson, who needed a negative test for work.

But, Monterey County during this week’s media briefing, says demands are still high. KION's Erika Bratten visited a couple of different state testing sites and talked to people about their recent experiences. That story tonight at 11pm on KION News Channel 5, 46.