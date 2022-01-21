Judge apologizes for wishing jail on man with weedy yard

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area judge has apologized for wishing that she could send a 72-year-old immigrant with cancer to jail for a weedy property. Alexis Krot is a judge in Hamtramck’s District Court. Krot says she acted “intemperately” on Jan. 10 and is “very embarrassed.” Krot had ordered Burhan Chowdhury to pay $100 for failing to tame weeds and other vegetation at the rear of his property. The judge’s apology this week followed a TV report about the case and criticism about how she treated the man. Chowdhury, a native of Bangladesh, explained that he was weak with cancer. A son says said he helps his father with the yard but was out of the country at the time.