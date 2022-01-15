Santa Cruz dock and beaches reopen, Tsunami Advisory still in effect

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz Police said the beaches were closed until 2 p.m. and the Wharf remain's open.

The National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Advisory for the U.S. West Coast, including Santa Cruz County. The waves were expected to arrive at around 7:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, a 1 magnitude earthquake along with an undersea volcano erupted near the Tonga islands, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and triggering a rare Tsunami advisory for the Northern California coast.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy waves were hitting the beaches in Santa Cruz. One local got a shot of the lifeguard station near O'Neill lounge almost hovering over the water as the entire beach was flooded and waves hit the rocks at full force, taking down several barriers put in place.

Video from Cassidy Gillin of waves thrashing near the O’Neill lounge in Santa Cruz.



Basic message for the day: don’t be brave. Stay away from the coast @KION546 pic.twitter.com/ieqK9nJ28A — Victor Guzman KION (@VGuzman_TV) January 15, 2022

Cal Fir CZU also responded to two people that were swept by the ocean a San Gregorio State Beach. However, they've both been transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Santa Cruz Harbor was also flooded Saturday morning with cars in the parking lot partially underwater. Santa Cruz Police posted the video below at the harbor under Fredrick Street park from around 9:30 a.m.



A few hours later the tide relaxed. The harbor is still closed, but people were still allowed to walk. They reopened as of 11:45 a.m.