Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Cal Fire: Two people swept off near San Gregorio State Beach, currently in stable condition

Cal Fire CZU

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Cal Fire CZU responded to two people that were swept by the ocean.

READ MORE: Santa Cruz dock and beaches reopen, Tsunami Advisory still in effect

Cal Fire CZU said the two anglers were fishing when they were swept in. One of them is being airlifted at San Gregorio State Beach while the other is being transported to the hospital on the ground. They're currently in stable condition according to Cal Fire CZU.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director for Telemund23.com and KION546.com

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content