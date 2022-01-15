Cal Fire: Two people swept off near San Gregorio State Beach, currently in stable condition

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Cal Fire CZU responded to two people that were swept by the ocean.

Cal Fire CZU said the two anglers were fishing when they were swept in. One of them is being airlifted at San Gregorio State Beach while the other is being transported to the hospital on the ground. They're currently in stable condition according to Cal Fire CZU.