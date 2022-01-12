Native Americans express disappointment after City of Gilroy ignores calls to ditch mission bell

GILROY, Calif. (KION) During public comment as Gilroy's latest city council meeting, people repeatedly stood up at the podium to reject plans for the installment of an El Camino Real mission bell.

Descendants of the tribe Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and members of the community addressed council members to no avail. In a 4-3 vote, the council rejected a motion to place the issue on the city's agenda.

A letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California was also read to them. In it the civil rights organization rejects the bells who they say represents colonization and oppression.

"We've been studying the history of California. Particular the catastrophic impact of Europeans on the native people. This catastrophe began with the mission. The missions enslaved thousands of indigious people, treated them brutally and caused the death of 150,000," said Beth Ogilvie with Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church in Hayward.