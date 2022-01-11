CSUMB announces they will return to in-person instruction

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California State University of Monterey Bay announced the spring semester will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.

"The cumulative effects of remote instruction create a real and significant adverse impact on student mental health and can hinder our students' progress toward completing their degrees," CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa said in a statement. "To counter these realities, we must make the educational experience whole – safely and responsibly."

The university encourages students and and staff to:

Get vaccinated and booster

Wear a mask in all indoor spaces.

Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces regularly, and continue all personal protective measures.

Avoid optional large indoor gatherings.

