CSUMB announces they will return to in-person instruction
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California State University of Monterey Bay announced the spring semester will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.
"The cumulative effects of remote instruction create a real and significant adverse impact on student mental health and can hinder our students' progress toward completing their degrees," CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa said in a statement. "To counter these realities, we must make the educational experience whole – safely and responsibly."
The university encourages students and and staff to:
- Get vaccinated and booster
- Wear a mask in all indoor spaces.
- Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces regularly, and continue all personal protective measures.
- Avoid optional large indoor gatherings.
