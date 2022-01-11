Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:46 PM

CSUMB announces they will return to in-person instruction

CSUMB

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California State University of Monterey Bay announced the spring semester will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.

"The cumulative effects of remote instruction create a real and significant adverse impact on student mental health and can hinder our students' progress toward completing their degrees," CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa said in a statement. "To counter these realities, we must make the educational experience whole – safely and responsibly."

The university encourages students and and staff to:

  • Get vaccinated and booster
  • Wear a mask in all indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces regularly, and continue all personal protective measures.
  • Avoid optional large indoor gatherings.

If you want to read more, click here.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content