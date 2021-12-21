UC Santa Cruz goes remote for part of the winter quarter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) The University of California Santa Cruz announced they are planning on going remote instruction for the first two weeks of the winter quarter from Jan. 3, 2022 to Jan. 14 2022.

Santa Cruz County Public Health also announced they received two COVID-19 samples that had the Omicron variant.

READ MORE: Two new Omicron cases detected in Santa Cruz County

The university is recommending the school faculty and staff to hold meeting and events remotely during the first two weeks of the quarter. However, Other campus operations will continue as schedules and students are encouraged to return to campus on schedule.

But before they return, UCSC asks they:

Get a COVID-19 booster shot

Get tested before returning to campus and not return to campus if testing positive.

"We plan that all classes scheduled to be in-person will resume fully in-person instruction on Jan. 18," UCSC said. "We will closely monitor the public health environment and the guidance and information provided by local public health authorities and adjust our plans as appropriate."