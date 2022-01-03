Morning Crash on Highway 68 Under Investigation
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- The Monterey Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Highway 68 early Monday morning, affecting traffic in both directions for some time.
KION's Scott Rates captured video and images of the scene on Highway 68 near Josselyn Cyn Rd.
The California Highway Patrol confirms to KION a crash happened on Highway 68 and they were called to help the Monterey Police Department with their investigation.
We have reached out to Monterey Police for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
