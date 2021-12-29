Main highways reopen, but road closures, power outages remain in the Sierras

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KION-TV) Several highways remained closed Wednesday morning out of concerns of hazards on the road, trees falling, or avalanche concerns, according to Caltrans in District 3. Thousands of people are without power along the Sierra Mountains.

The main highway from San Francisco to Reno was closed for three days due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada.

The following roads are still closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday

SR-20 CLOSED between Nevada City and the I-80 separation.

SR-49 CLOSED from Marysville Road to Sattley.

SR-70 CLOSED from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye.

SR-89 CLOSED from Harper’s Grade to Emerald Bay.

Caltrans also reported traffic on State Route 160 south of SR-12 and chain controls remain in effect on I-80 with snow still falling in the Sierra. R-2 EB Drum Forebay to Boca, WB Truckee to Alta.

PG&E crews are also working or restoring their customers' power and they are urging their customers to prepare for more rain and snow tonight and tomorrow.