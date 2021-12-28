Interstate still closed in record-breaking snow season in Sierra Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV / AP) — The main highway from San Francisco to Reno remains closed for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada.

READ MORE: Lake Tahoe tourists snowed in as winter storm forces closure of I-80, Highway 50

We're also still working to clear numerous trees from I-80. They. Just. Keep. Falling. 🤦‍♀️Please remember to thank a maintenance worker for their continued efforts to get the highways reopened. pic.twitter.com/6j3Z4NC1AJ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

The Sierra broke a 51-year-old record. UC Berkley's Central Snow Lab said the new snowfall record for December is 193.7 inches. This beats the previous record of 179 inches that was set in 1970.

The Interstate 80 shut down Sunday from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California.

It's definetly not getting any better over the summit, even our officers area having a hard time finding the road 😳#listentotheaudio😂 #whitesnakeduringawhiteout #i80problems #chptruckee #wherestheroad pic.twitter.com/XvYVqriT8o — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 26, 2021

Mt. Diablo was closed because of the snow and a winter weather advisory was in effect for the higher elevations of Mendocino County.

According to National Weather Service, Downtown San Francisco has the potential to drop below 40 degrees Tuesday morning. The last time this happened was Jan. 6, 2017, when the minimum temperature was 39 degrees.

On Monday, an avalanche shut down Highway 89 near Tahoe City hampering search efforts for a missing Northstar skier.

READ MORE: Skier missing amid blizzard conditions at Tahoe-area resort

Caltrans in Northern California reported Tuesday morning that the road is too narrow in some areas, which means emergency personnel can't get through if there is a crash. So the following highway closures remain in effect:

I-80 CLOSED from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

U.S. 50 CLOSED between Sand Flat and Meyers due to a jack-knifed big rig.

SR-20 CLOSED between Nevada City and the I-80 separation.

SR-49 CLOSED from Marysville Road to Sattley.

SR-70 CLOSED from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye in Plumas County.

SR-174 CLOSED from Memorial Park to Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.

SR-89 CLOSED from Sierraville to Sattley.

SR-89 CLOSED from Harper’s Grade to Emerald Bay.

See details of road closures in the map below: