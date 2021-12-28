Jimmy Panetta announces re-run for Congress

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Congressmember Jimmy Panetta announced he is running for re-election.

READ MORE: Central Coast leaders share concerns over ‘absurd and mindboggling’ redistricting boundary draft

Panetta currently represents the 20th Congressional District in California which included all of Monterey and San Benito Counties, and parts of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties, as you can see in the map below.

Click here to see map on a new tab

But starting 2022, Panetta will be serving a few new communities within the new congressional lines that were redrawn for the new year, including Paso Robles, Atascadero and Cambria in San Luis Obispo.

A large part of Monterey County, which used to be part of District 20, will now be part of CD18 with San Benito County and Santa Clara County.

READ MORE: California’s new congressional maps produce a scrambled playing field for 2022

Click here to see map on a new tab

READ MORE: How the new redistricting draft could affect Monterey County Ag workers

These new Congressional lines were a major talking point as the earlier draft published on Nov. 10 cut Monterey County in half, specifically removing major cities like Gonzales, Greenfield and King City and merging them with San Benito County.