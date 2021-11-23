How the new redistricting draft could affect the Monterey County agriculture industry

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County leaders are expressing disappointment over a redistricting draft that would essentially split the Salinas Valley in half.

Parts of South Monterey County that are normally in the same congressional district would be split. Soledad would be completely removed from the same district as its Salinas Valley neighbors.

In a meeting Thursday, Supervisor Chris Lopez said the new boundaries would also split the agriculture industry in half.

The redistricting commission still has time to receive public input and finalize the boundaries. The deadline to do so is December 27, 2021.

KION's Lisa Principi explains how the new boundaries could affect people in Monterey County tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.