Last minute Christmas Trees being given away at Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) If you are still looking for that last minute Christmas tree or maybe you haven’t been able to afford one, Salinas High School is giving them away from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than a 100 Christmas trees are on display waiting to go home with you, for free. The furs were leftover from a local Christmas tree lot and students with Salinas FFA (Future Farmers of America) want to see all 100 trees go.

KION’s Erika Bratten will have the full story tonight at 11 p.m.