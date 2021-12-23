Skip to Content
Last minute Christmas Trees being given away at Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) If you are still looking for that last minute Christmas tree or maybe you haven’t been able to afford one, Salinas High School is giving them away from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than a 100 Christmas trees are on display waiting to go home with you, for free. The furs were leftover from a local Christmas tree lot and students with Salinas FFA (Future Farmers of America) want to see all 100 trees go.

