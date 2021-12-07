Are backyard chickens allowed in Salinas?

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) This evening, the Salinas City Council is considering an ordinance to allow backyard chickens within the city. This ordinance was previously proposed back in November of last year but did not move forward.

“It seems lubricous that a city, whose fortunes are tied to agriculture actively disallows people from keeping chickens in their yards,” said Mary Duan, Salians resident and property owner.

Other cities throughout Monterey County, like Marina, Seaside, Monterey, and Pacific Grove, already let property owners have chickens. So why the delay in Salinas?

