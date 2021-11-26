USCIS provides free virtual information sessions

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) United States Citizenship and Immigration Services began different events where people can learn about their different programs including the process of naturalization. However, due to the pandemic, they had no choice but to go virtual in order to continue their effort.

“We found a better way and a way that we can do it and it turned out to be a way that makes it more attractive, more appealing, more private, more accessible to the people who we serve the immigrants," USCIS Public Affairs Officer, Sharon Rummery said.

Each month, USCIS has different virtual information sessions in three different languages, English, Spanish, and Korean. But, they're also looking for more people to present in other languages.

This year USCIS naturalized 808,000 people and there are approximately 9,000,000 people with permanent residency status that could become U.S. citizens.

Executive Director of Immigrant Legal Services of the Central Coast and Immigration Attorney, Ariadna Renteria Torres said becoming a U.S. Citizen provides a sense of security.

"I don't have to look over my shoulder or be fearful that one day the laws are going to change and that they're going to limit my stay in the United States, or that they're going to take away my residency card," said Torres.

According to Torres, there are various reasons why thousands of people choose to stay as residents for several years. This includes the civics test and not being fully informed.

"What is needed, is that communication that comes from well-known legal sources that inform the community, the steps that they need to take, so they take them properly and with comfort," said Torres.

USCIS hopes that with these virtual sessions, more people will be informed and become U.S. Citizens.

"We hold these sessions so that we can help people understand the good things that immigration law has in store for them, we want them to make an educated choice," said USCIS Public Affairs Officer, Sharon Rummery.

To learn more about the next virtual information sessions visit their website.