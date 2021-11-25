Skip to Content
In-store Black Friday shopping returns, but what can people expect this year

Shoppers wearing face masks walk past a Black Friday sale sign in a store at The Mall at Millenia as merchants prepare for one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Many retailers have started their holiday sales early this year because of the pandemic, hoping to reduce the number of people unsafely crowding into stores on the day after Thanksgiving. (Photo by Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)
MONTEREY COUNTY Calif. (KION) Get ready to hit those stores, Black Friday is back after in-store shopping was restricted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lining up at the doors after a turkey dinner to grab those golden deals, is a tradition for many. But, have online deals, earlier Black Friday sales and a thinner inventory put a kink in people’s holiday shopping? 

KION’s Erika Bratten checks out a few popular retailers to see if people are already waiting to get their hands on those low price-tagged items and if the Black Friday shopping is different from years past. That report, tonight at 11 pm on KION. 

